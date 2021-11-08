MINISTER ORDERS DEMOLITION OF ALL STRUCTURES ON RAILWAY LAND

Lusaka ~ Mon, 8 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has directed Zambia Railways Limited to quickly demolish all structures built on the company’s land.

Mr. Tayali says he is in receipt of various cases of individuals that have encroached on pieces of land belonging to Zambia Railways and that this is not something that should be ignored, but addressed.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Tayali said government envisages bringing bullet trains in the near future and would not want to see unnecessary accidents that will cost lives.

Mr. Tayali, who is also Ndola Central Member of Parliament, said a lot of both local and international companies have shown interest to partner with Zambia Railways in undertaking a complete overhaul that will resuscitate the company.