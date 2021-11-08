“SATA’S 2021 MEMORIAL WAS IN FAMILY’S HANDS, THAT’S WHY WE DIDN’T GO THERE” – GOVERNMENT

Lusaka ~ Mon, 8 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has said the absence of officials at the 7th memorial of 4th Republican President Michael Sata was because the event was in the hands of the family.

Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda said that there are operational guidelines that are laid down pertaining to the hosting of memorials of the country’s late Presidents.

Mrs Kasanda further explained that the memorial service of the late former Presidents shall be observed at Government cost only during the first, fifth and tenth anniversaries, following the demise of the Head of State or former Head of State.

She said this in a statement issued to the press today.

“Government wishes to clarify concerns raised in some sections of the media that senior government officials did not attend the 7th memorial for the late fourth President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Mr. Michael Chilufya Sata, on 28th October 2021,” Mrs Kasanda said.

She also explained that in between and subsequent memorial services shall be the responsibility of the family of the late Head of State, including extending invitations to the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

"In view of the foregoing explanation, this year's memorial for the late fourth President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Mr. Michael Chilufya Sata was in the hands of the family."