I HAD SEX WITH MY HUSBAND WHILE HE WAS IN PRISON AND HE GOT ME PREGNANT, MUKATA’S WIFE TELLS COURT

Lusaka ~ Mon, 8 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Pardoned murder convict Keith Mukata’s wife, Maricoh, has told court that prison authorities allowed her to have sex with her husband while in prison, leading to her getting pregnant.

Maricoh, who has filed for divorce in the Lusaka High Court, and was Mukata’s wife during his incarceration for murder, narrated how she had sex with the husband in prison despite the country not granting conjugal rights to prisoners yet.

But for three years now, Mr Mukata has denied Maricoh conjugal rights despite their sex encounters earlier on while in prison.

Maricoh has four children with Mukata.

She fell pregnant with the youngest child during a prison visit in 2018 when prison authorities gave her chance to have sex with her husband.

In a divorce petition filed in the Lusaka High Court, Maricoh stated that she was lawfully married to Mr Mukata, a lawyer and former Chilanga member of parliament and the couple last lived together in Kasupe.

The couple has however been residing separately for four years and six months as their marriage has broken down irretrievably for the reason that Mr Mukata l behaved in such a way that she cannot be reasonably expected to continue living with him as there is no love and affection.

She wants the court to dissolve the marriage and that she be granted child custody of the children of the family and an order for property settlement and maintenance.

Maricoh stated in her petition that Mr Mukata stopped her from visiting him in prison in 2018 and since his release in August 2021, he has never been home to see her and the children.

Maricoh further alleged that Mr Mukata has been sending her threats through his agents and personal guards and accused her of assaulting a guard, a case which is active in court.

She also stated that she reported her husband to Matero Police Station for theft of a motor vehicle for which he had been warned and cautioned.

Mr Mukata, who is also a former deputy minister, was sentenced to death by hanging on February 28, 2018 by judge Susan Wanjelani after he was found guilty of the murder of his security guard Namakambwa Kalilakwenda on May 6, 2017.

He walked to his freedom in August, 2021 after Dr Edgar Lungu, as President then, pardoned him.