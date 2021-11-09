Zambia and Russia celebrate cooperation with exhibition

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Zambia were established through notes exchange on the 30th of October, 1964, shortly in the aftermath of Zambia’s Independence Day, whereas the Soviet Union was amongst the first nations to recognize the young republic and to commence on a half-century-old history of beneficial ties based on mutual trust, respect and understanding. Bilateral agreements were presentedin the event to celebrate the rich international cooperation between two countries.

The main organizers of the event were the Lusaka National Museum, Russian Center for Science and Culture in Lusaka and Freedom Fighters, an association of those, who fought for Zambian Independence. The event was also attended by the media and representatives from both countries. As Mama Bessy, Head of Freedom Fighters Association stated that Soviet Russia supported Zambia throughout the fight for Independence: “This is our common victory, we have always felt support from Russia and surely together we can build a humane future”.

During the event one of the stands was devoted to modern technical cooperation. On May 30 of 2016 Rosatom and the Government of the Republic of Zambia signed an Intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy. Since then, both countries have been working together on finding green solutions for Zambia.

According to the Alexander Anisimov, Head of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Lusaka, Russia will continue to support Zambia and develop their relationship. “Our goal is to form and develop economic potential of Zambia by using the technological advantages and the best Russian technical education”, stated Mr. Anisimov.

Guests at the exhibition (above) and the entrance (below).