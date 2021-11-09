DISBAND INCOMPETENT ACC, DEC OR SIMPLY MAKE THEM DEPARTMENTS IN SOME MINISTRY

Opinion | Lusaka, Nov 9, 2021

Following the August 12 elections which saw the United Party for National Development (UPND) ushered into power, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Anti-Corruption Commission have exhibited high levels of unprofessionalism and bootlicking. It is as though they’re in competition for the biggest bootlicker award which only the ‘messiah’ can give.

Unlike the Police Service which has on many occasions done commendable work under very difficult circumstances, ACC and DEC have many times been shooting in the dark in an attempt to please the New Dawn administration of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Since the change of government from PF to the UPND, so much has happened within a very short time. Every change of government comes with its own dose of some drama and as expected, this is what we’re being treated to almost on a daily basis.

What is of concern, however, is that some of the things being pursued now are from as far back as 2015. So if the ACC and DEC were effective and autonomous as they claim to be, why didn’t they investigate those issues that time? One would only conclude that the conduct of the said institutions is out of fear and desperation as the officers clearly know that their jobs are on the line. For them to stay in their jobs, they will try as much as possible to show some relevance which they failed to exhibit previously.

This is not to say there were no wrongs committed by some officials in the previous regime, far from it. And again, we are not against PF officials being questioned or arrested by DEC and ACC; the problem is that these two bodies are seemingly just playing to the gallery.

Where were these two institutions when corrupt activities were taking place years ago? Where were they when people were being harassed in bus stations and markets by cadres who pocketed the money meant to benefit the majority Zambians? Why do this days after change of government? Should they still exist with incompetence being shown?

DEC and ACC think they can fool both the New Dawn administration and the Zambians. But they must know that their tactics won’t work anymore. Their failure to arrest the people being accused of having committed crimes years back proves how compromised they are. They don’t mean to serve the Zambians but their bellies.

Their insatiable appetite for positions in government is making them unmask their own incapabilities. This is the reason they take people to court then fail to secure a possible conviction. Right now, they have no public trust, they have completely lost it. We won’t be surprised if most of these arrests they are making end with only one or no conviction at all. ACC and DEC are simply serving no purpose at all; they must either be disbanded or made departments in one government Ministry.