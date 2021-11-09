JERABOS KILL 16-YEAR-OLD BOY IN CHINGOLA

Chingola ~ Tue, 9 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 16-year-old boy of Chingola has been brutally beaten to death by suspected jerabos (illegal miners) after a drinking spree.

Copperbelt Police Deputy Commanding Officer Tresphord Kasale said the juvenile of 34 Mushili Road Chiwempala, was allegedly punched on the nose and fell on the edge of the road.

Mr Kasale said the boy was rushed to Chawama health center where he died in the early hours of Tuesday.

He said the incident occurred between last night and the early hours of today.

Mr Kasale said the juvenile sustained a swollen backside of the head and bleeding from both nose and the mouth.

He explained that the juvenile was with his friend, walking along Mwaimwena and just at the corner of Mwaimwena and Nalumango Roads, they were confronted by a group of about six illegal who stopped them.

Mr Kasale said that after the confrontation, one of them identified as John, started harassing the victim then his friend, intervened, trying to stop the fight which was about to ensue.

He said the said John continued harassing the victim and punched him twice on the nose and he fell on the edge of the road.

Mr Kasale said the suspect and his friends thereafter ran way, leaving the victim lying unconscious on the road.

The provincial Police Deputy Commanding Officer said the victim’s friend, tried to resuscitate him by pouring water on him but he was not responding.

He said he was later rushed to Chawama Health Centre where he was admitted and the medical personnel tried to resuscitate him and he started responding, but he was not speaking.

Mr Kasale said the report of Assault was later reported to the Police who rushed to the clinic and found the victim trying to respond to treatment, but unfortunately, he died at 03:00hours.