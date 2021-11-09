UNZA WORKERS DOWN TOOLS AS STUDENTS PROTEST

Lusaka ~ Tue, 9 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Three Unions at the University of Zambia have downed tools calling for dismissal of the entire Prof. Luke Mumba (UNZA Vice Chancellor) led management.

The three are University Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU), University of Zambia Professionals Staff Union (UNZAPROSU) and University of Zambia Allied Workers (UNZAWU).

The workers are also calling for improvement of conditions of service and immediate payments of outstanding, gratuities, pensions and benefits for staff and retirees.

Meanwhile, the students have staged a protest at the campus in solidarity with the Lecturers.

The students are now marching to State House where they want to seek audience with President Hakainde Hichilema.