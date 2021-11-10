BUSINESSMAN DONOVAN GRAY ARRESTED OVER FRAUD

Kitwe ~ Wed, 10 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Kitwe have arrested fugitive businessman Donovan Gray who has been on the run for over a year.

Mr. Gray is accused of altering documents and defrauding ZRA out of $16,000,000 for which he has been arrested.

Police sources revealed that Mr Gray was arrested after so much resistance and threats about his connections.

The first ttempt to arrest Mr. Gray, who is also an American citizen, failed as he allegedly locked himself in his house for 24 hours and threatened to shoot anyone who would enter.

Police then later obtained a search warrant to gain entry into his house and disarmed Mr. Gray.

He is currently detained at Kabwata Police Station.

Earlier, Mr. Gray tried to call the Inspector General of Police for protection but police proceeded to effect arrest.

Sources further revealed that Mr Gray’s lawyers rushed to State House to seek assistance in securing his release.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga asked to be phoned later when called for a comment.

When an effort was made to call him back, his phone was switched off.