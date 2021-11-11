3 ZAMBIANS OF ASIAN ORIGIN UNDRESS WORKER BEFORE BEATING HIM UP MERCILESSLY

Lusaka ~ Thur, 11 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have arrested three male Zambians of Indian origin for assaulting their worker whom they undressed before beating him.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the suspects have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“Police in Lusaka have jointly charged and arrested three Male Zambians of Indian origin namely: Ikram Bux aged 34 of Manchinchi Road Lusaka, Abdul Matini Saiyed aged 27 of Kasangula Road Lusaka and Nadat Zakki Mohammed aged 37 of Longacres in Lusaka for the offence of

Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (AOBH) Contrary to Section 248 CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Brief facts of the matter are that on

3rd November, 2021 between 20:00 hours and 23:50 hours Nadat Zakki Mohammed at House number 18 Mambilima Road in Rhodespark of Lusaka invited the other two accused to assist in interrogating his worker, Male Moshin Sidat aged 27 of Kamwala Residential area who he accused of stealing undisclosed amount of money. They undressed him and tied his arms and started whipping him all over the body, making him sustain

lacerations all over the body,” Mr Hamoonga stated.

He stated that the matter came to the attention of the Police after a video was circulated on social media platforms.

Mr Hamoonga stated that the suspects will appear in court soon.