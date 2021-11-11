DAVIES MWILA DENIES EVER THREATENING TO EXPEL KAMBWILI

Lusaka ~ Thur, 11 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has denied claims that he is threatening to expel party member Chishimba Kambwili who is positioning himself for the PF presidency.

Mr Mwila said the story circulating on social media is fake.

He said it is simply a creation of enemies of the Party who want to sow a seed of division within the PF.

“It has come to my attention that there is a media report circulating on various social media outlets purporting that I, Hon. Davies Mwila, has threatened to expel Hon. Chishimba Kambwili from the Patriotic Front,” he said.

“I wish to state categorically that this statement is fake and must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. I never issued such a statement; this is simply a creation of enemies of the Party who want to sow a seed of division within the Party. The Patriotic Front is a well organized political Party with a Party Constitution that clearly stipulates the manner in which the Party elects its President. Further, the Constitution clearly stipulates how discipline in the Party is enforced.”

He has assured party members that PF will strictly adhere to the provisions of its Constitution in electing the next Party president.

Mr Mwila added that all those who are eligible to contest will freely do so without fear or favour.