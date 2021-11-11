LUAPULA CHIEFS EXPRESS WORRY OVER STALLED LUAPULA HYDRO POWER PROJECT

Lusaka ~ Thur, 11 Nov 2021

CHIEFS in Luapula Province have complained about the stalling of viable investments such as the $560 million Luapula Hydro’s Kalungwishi power plant.

The chiefs have complained that it was unfair that such a huge investment has been on hold since 2012.

The chiefs called on the new dawn government to expedite the process of setting up the $560 Million Kalungwishi Hydro project on the Kalungwishi River which has delayed for over 12 years.

The traditional leaders lamented that they have been appealing to the previous government for the past 12 years to allow the project to go ahead but that to date, nothing positive has come out of their effort.

The Chiefs complained that because of lack of progress in the implementation of the project, the people of Luapula and Northern provinces have been disadvantaged in terms of development.

Chief Mabumba of the Ushi people of Mansa said the project has the potential to bring development not only to the people of Luapula but also to the country as a whole and wondered why some people in government don’t want the project to go ahead.

“As traditional leaders in the area, we have been appealing to government for the past 12 years to assist the area develop the hydro project but our appeal has fallen on deaf ears,” he said.

Chief Mabumba said it’s very disappointing and one wonders that there could be something sinister behind the resistance or that some people within the system have also interest in the same project.

And Chief Mabumba said with the coming of the the new government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, the people in the area are hopeful that the project will finally kick off.

“With the coming of a new government, the people in the country have high expectations and so we hope that this project will finally come to fruition,” he said.

And Chief Chisunka called on government to ensure that the project kicks off so that local investors can also participate in hydro power generation and contribute to the development of the sector.

He said traditional leaders in the area are keen to see that the project is actualized so as to stimulate industrialization in Luapula and Northern Provinces.

Meanwhile, Luapula Hydro Chairperson Mumena Mushinge has thanked the traditional leadership in Luapula for supporting the project which, once constructed, will bring employment and create a number of opportunities.

He said Luapula is home to high grade manganese in the world but that the high value mineral has not impacted the people in the area because it’s being processed somewhere else owing to lack of enough electricity in the region.

He however said with the construction of a hydro electricity power station in the area is likely to benefit the region more especially that the locals, through their traditional leadership, are shareholders.