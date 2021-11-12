GOVT RELEASES K48M FOR UNZA GRATUITIES



Lusaka ~ Fri, 12 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

New Dawn Administration has released 48 million Kwacha to the University of Zambia (UNZA) Management for the payment of outstanding gratuities to workers.

Acting Education Minister Elvis Nkandu said that Government will soon release an additional K50 million.

Mr Nkandu said the Ministry will also expedite the process of appointing substantive councils at UNZA and all other public universities as a way of improving operations and service delivery.

He added said students who have challenges in paying tuition fees will be allowed to sit for the forthcoming examinations but that they will have their results withheld until they clear the outstanding fees.

Meanwhile, the Acting Minister disclosed that ZESCO guaranteed undisrupted power supply to the institution saying the problems that UNZA faced in the last few days have been resolved.

He said this in his ministerial statement today following a recent protest at the country’s highest learning institution.