KALABA IS GASPING FOR POLITICAL LIFE – CHILAMBWE

Lusaka ~ Fri, 12 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Judith Kabemba Democratic Party (DP) faction has accused Harry Kalaba of panicking and that he wants to take Kabemba to court for interacting with the media on a WhatsApp group.

In a statement to the media today, the faction’s Secretary General Evans Chilambwe said the “expelled” Kalaba is dead scared of facing the truth.

Mr Chilambwe added that Mr Kalaba, whom he accused of gasping for political life in DP has become extremely desperate to the extent of beginning to run away from his own shadow.

“With zero options of survival in DP, and in his desperate quest to continue deceiving the Zambians on who he is, Harry is now thinking of taking Kabemba to court for interacting with the media on a WhatsApp group,” he said.

“The question to answer is; who has a right to interact with the media on DP matters, is it Harry Kalaba an imposter on DP or Kabemba, Nkonge and Evans who are registered Office bearers and owners of the Party DP. We are aware that Mr Kalaba is fearing the fact that our continued interaction with the media and the public is revealing too much truth about his persona. Harry is forgetting the stabbon fact that the world has now known his deceitful manoeuvres.”

Mr Chilambwe said Mr Kalaba’s behavior is also a recipe for media intimidation and abuse of media rights in Zambia.

He added that no amount of intimidation from Mr Kalaba will change the fact that he is not DP President and he has never been before nor being ever elected as DP President.

“But we know the truth that our media is solid and can never be moved with such cheap maneuvers from Harry Kalaba. We wish to state that no amount of intimidatory maneuvers from Harry will change the fact that he is not DP President and he has never been before nor being ever elected as DP President because our Constitution has no such a provision of a Party President,” he said.

“At our Conference in November 2019, the then National Chairman late Nedson Nzowa never missed his words that we went there to fulfill the Constitutional requirement which dictates that, a political Party must sponsor a candidate for the purpose of the elections.”

Mr Chilambwe said Kalaba is caught up between a hard place and a rock in DP and his maneuvers are kicks of a dying tortoise.