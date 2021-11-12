LUSAMBO SAYS: HH REGRETS BEING IN STATE HOUSE

Lusaka ~ Fri, 12 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has charged that the UPND is in a confused state as even President Hakainde Hichilema himself is today regretting being in State House.

Speaking on KBN Television’s “State of the Nation” Program last night, Mr Lusambo said President Hichilema has learnt that State House is not how he thought it was.

He said his party lost the August 12 elections because UPND told people lies which made them look at President Hichilema like the “messiah.”

Mr Lusambo said the President who has only been in power for roughly three months has already failed to govern the country.

He said the people on the Copperbelt already don’t want to hear about UPND “because it has already failed to deliver.”

Commenting on the appointment of ministers, the Kabushi Lawmaker said he expected the Head of State to give Zambians the 12 disciples of Jesus.

“A president who is ready to govern you can see by fruits. He told us that we would see the ministers he was going to appoint. The ministers we have seen are the ministers we have been eating with. I thought he was going to give us the 12 disciples of Jesus,” he said.

And Mr Lusambo said people think he is talking too much in Parliament when he hasn’t started yet.

He said such people should wait for next year and that no one can make him stop talking as only God can shut him up because He is the one who created him.

And commenting on his “baby mama” drama, Lusambo said he will retire from politics if the DNA test proves he is the father to the three children he allegedly abandoned.