MONZE REVELLER ARRESTED FOR HITTING FRIEND ON PRIVATE PARTS

Monze ~ Fri, 12 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Monze resident has sustained painful private parts after being assaulted.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that three Monze residents have been arrested and charged for assault occassioning bodily harm after they beat up Pandwe Buumba, aged 32.

Mr Hamoonga named the suspects as Dominic Shingalwe aged 35, Albert Mukutu aged 30 and Lawrence Sakala aged 44.

Buumba, the complainant against the three suspects, sustained a cut on the forehead and general body pains. In another matter, Buumba has been arrested for assault after he beat up Shingalwe who sustained a painful eye and private parts.

Mr Hamoonga stated that the incidents occurred on 6th November 2021 at Monze Roadhouse nite club around 23:00 hours.

He stated that the three suspects will appear in Court soon.

Mr Hamoonga stated that in a related development, police have charged and arrested Buumba for the offence of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (AOBH) in which Shingalwe is the complainant.

He stated that Shingalwe sustained a swollen eye and painful private parts.

The suspect will appear in court soon.