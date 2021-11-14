10 SUSPECTED MURDERERS NABBED OVER DEATH OF UPND COUNCILLOR

Senanga ~ Sun, 14 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Senanga have arrested ten people in connection with the murder of UPND Liangati ward councillor Mwangala Sililo.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that some of the suspects are related to the deceased.

“Following investigations launched in the murder case of Mwangala Sililo aged 66, a ward councilor for Liangati ward under the United Party for National Development (UPND) on 4th November, 2021 around 19:00 hours in Senanga District. Zambia Police has apprehended and detained ten suspects in connection with his murder. These are: Nalishebo Mwangala aged 67 and Maggie Sibeso Mwangala aged 53 both who are sisters to the deceased, Martin Mwangala aged 48 a son and Sitali Mutafela aged 51 a son inlaw to the deceased all are of Liangati area in Senanga District.

Others are: Mubiana Chingumbe aged 21, Mwangala Mulamdelela aged 40 and his wife Njekwa Mulundano aged 39, Sarah Kambinda aged 39, a Juvenile aged 17 all are of Nameshe Village in Senanga and Friday Simumbwe Kwainisa aged 42 of Kaoma, Mr Hamoonga stated.

He stated that the suspects have been arrested and charged for the offence of Murder Contrary to Section 200 of CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia and will appear in court soon.