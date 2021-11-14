A POLITICIAN IS LIKE A….



Opinion | Sun, 14 Nov 2021

By Editor

While in opposition, President Hakainde Hichilema is on record of having told Zambians that he will immediately get rid of the positions of District Commissioner because they were a drain on the National Treasury.

Bally said the positions of District Commissioner is just for cadres who do nothing but advance the agendas of their parties in respective districts.

Like always, politicians make a myriad of promises during campaigns for political office but what is usually the challenge is sticking to those words they say that form the basis upon which people decide on Election Day.

It’s now over 90 days since Zambians elected Mr Hichilema to the highest political office of the land. Most of the people that voted for him have been expectant to see just how much of the promises he will keep, among them sticking to his position on DCs.

However, what they’ve seen is the appointment of new DCs to replace the lot that came with the PF. He has failed to keep his word on this. May be the problem is with the Zambians who are not patient with Bally. May be they must give Bally and UPND time, and they will do away with the position of District Commissioner as promised because, like Bally said whilst in opposition, that position is a drain on national resources. May be the appointments are a short term measure to appease party members who have been demanding a piece of cake since their party came into power on August 12.

Whichever way one looks at it, whoever advised Bally on the retention of DC positions has exposed the fact that politicians’ promises are like a naked man assuring a woman he’s with in a room not to worry – they never keep their word!