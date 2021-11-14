ANTICIPATED RETURN OF ZAMBIANS TRUCKERS FROM SOUTH AFRICA TO CONTRIBUTE TO UNEMPLOYMENT AMONG TRUCK DRIVERS



Lusaka ~ Sun, 14 Nov 2021

By Lukundo Nankamba

The SADC Truck Drivers Association is calling on the new dawn government to urgently deal with unemployment among truckers as it anticipates a huge number of Zambian drivers in South Africa to come back.

This follows a move by the South African government to clamp down on foreign drivers in that country following widespread protests in the truck and freight industry.

Many South African drivers are aggrieved that foreign nationals are taking up their job opportunities and the lack of regulation around South Africa’s wider transport industry is the cause.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Association president Eugene Ndhlove says this move has a direct effect on the members who are currently on South African registered trucks.

Mr. Ndhlove has since urged government to bring on board investors that could mitigate this challenge of unemployment among Zambian truckers because most livelihoods and the economy will be affected if not properly addressed.

In the recent past, some trucks being driven by Zambian truck drivers and others in the region have suffered xenophobic attacks with their trucks being torched in South Africa while others have been killed by some South African nationals who feel that foreigners are taking up their jobs.