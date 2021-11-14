Kafue ~ Sun, 14 Nov 2021
NDC faction secretary general Charles Kabwita has reported Kafue Council chairperson Buumba Malambo to the police for allegedly issuing and encouraging tribalism in the country.
Mr Kabwita says Ms. Malambo is on record telling people in Kafue District to vote for a Tonga president, Tonga member of parliament and Tonga councilors in Kafue prior to the August 11, 2021 general elections.
Mr Kabwita adds that the words by Ms. Malambo have the power to ignite civil strife and if left unchecked may result into genocide.
One Response to “KAFUE COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON BUUMBA MALAMBO REPORTED FOR TRIBALISM”
Razor
This is how it should be. No one is above the law whether it’s upnd or pf or any other person or party. Ndc you have shown that you are truly neutral even though you are in alliance with upnd but you have still reported one of their members for tribalism. Well done.