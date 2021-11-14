KAFUE COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON BUUMBA MALAMBO REPORTED FOR TRIBALISM

Kafue ~ Sun, 14 Nov 2021

NDC faction secretary general Charles Kabwita has reported Kafue Council chairperson Buumba Malambo to the police for allegedly issuing and encouraging tribalism in the country.

Mr Kabwita says Ms. Malambo is on record telling people in Kafue District to vote for a Tonga president, Tonga member of parliament and Tonga councilors in Kafue prior to the August 11, 2021 general elections.

Mr Kabwita adds that the words by Ms. Malambo have the power to ignite civil strife and if left unchecked may result into genocide.

Credit: S24