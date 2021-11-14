POLICE CONFIRM ARREST OF EX-MINISTER OVER ATTEMPTED MURDER

Lusaka ~ Sun, 14 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police have finally confirmed the arrest of former Defence Minister Davies for attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that Chama 57 was arrested together with a former diplomat at the Zambian embassy in Ethiopia, Brian Dumisani Nyoni, who is a Matero resident.

“Police have apprehended and detained Mr Davies Chama aged 57 of New Kasama former Defence Minister in the Patriotic Front Government and Brain Dumisani Nyoni aged 47 of Matero Compound Lusaka a former Diplomatic Staff at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia for an alleged offence of Attempted Murder Contrary to Section 215 Subsection(a) of CAP 87 of the laws of Zambia,” Mr Hamoonga stated.

He stated that it is alleged that the two on the 6th June ,2015 in Sichili of Mulobezi District jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown did attempt to unlawfully cause the death of Mushaukwa Mushaukwa aged 47 of Shesheke.

Mr Hamoonga stated that the two are currently in police custody.