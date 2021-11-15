FREE EDUCATION WILL CREATE HUGE LOSS OF INCOME FOR GOVT – MABUMBA

Lusaka ~ Mon, 15 Nov 2021

MWENSE PF member of parliament David Mabumba says the free education policy that the UPND government has introduced will create a huge loss of income for the government.

And Mabumba says the 2022 national budget is not ambitious enough because but is targeting a 3.5 per cent growth against the 7 per cent growth that the country needs.

Meanwhile, Kawambwa PF member of parliament Nickson Chilangwa has described the 2022 national budget as populist and experimental.

Credit: News Diggers