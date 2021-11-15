WE’RE GIVING YOU A WEEK TO EMPLOY US, JOBLESS DOCTORS TELL BALLY’S GOVT

Lusaka ~ Mon, 15 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

About 189 unemployed Doctors who have conducted a peaceful protest at Kitwe Teaching Hospital today have given government one week ultimatum to be employed as per UPND campaign promise.

Dr Wallance Ndumba said on behalf of other unemployed doctors who graduated two years ago that they feel neglected by the New Dawn Administration.

Dr Nduba accused President Hakainde Hichilema’s Administration of going mute on their promise despite making an assurance prior to August 12 elections that they would employ doctors using the 2021 budget.

He said if government don’t addressed their plight in the mentioned period of time, the said doctors will march to State House as they believe that the Head of State can then address the issue.

“We feel neglected by the government. We have been timing the streets for a year now without employment. The problem is that we are now stranded because we are not allowed to practice anywhere before you are employed by the government to finish the internship. This very unfair. The government had assured us that we will be employed this year, using the 2021 budget, but the story changed and we can’t continue waiting any longer, we have been roaming the streets for a long time now. Updates, we can’t continue waiting. We give the minister of health a week to listen to us, or we will March to State House so that the President can hear us,” he said.

“We have made efforts, to engage the minister, but there is no response, we believe our letter was ignored. We have a total number of 189 doctors roaming the streets for a year now.”