SOMALI COMMUNITY IN NDOLA HANDS OVER DEFILEMENT ACCUSED REFUGEE TO POLICE

Ndola ~ Mon, 15 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Somali Community in Ndola has handed over an 18-year-old Somali refugee boy to police after he was accused of defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The boy had come to visit his relatives in Ndola and used this period to allegedly engage in illegalities.

When the girl disclosed what has happened to her, the boy ran away and went into hiding.

Disgusted leaders of the Somali community in Ndola then apprehended the boy I dentified as Abdirahman Farah to police on Friday afternoon.

ZANIS reports that Copperbelt Province Acting Deputy Police Commanding Officer Tresford Kasale told the media that Farah came visiting his cousin in Ndola from Maheba Refugee Settlement in North Western Province.

If convicted, Farah may be jailed for up to 15 years.