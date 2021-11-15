VETERAN KAFUE SHOE ENTREPRENEUR IS NOT LOOKING BACK

By Mubanga Lumpa

The story of how Mr. Moses Nachibanga, 61 a local shoe entrepreneur in Kafue District has managed to grow and sustain his shoe manufacturing business for over 20 years recently attracted a lot of interest from the public after his story was widely shared on many local social media platforms.

Recently, I got a call from Mr. Nachibanga who insisted on sharing with me how his shoe manufacturing business has made a huge positive turn around after his success story as a local shoe entrepreneur went viral. The veteran Kafue shoe manufacturer is a household name in Kafue. Mr. Nachibanga who is also fondly known as ‘Big Moze’ among many local Kafue residents is the founder and proprietor of Tusole Enterprises which he established more than 20 years ago. Tusole is a Zambian company that makes a wide range of affordable custom-made leather footwear under the trade name MOSNA Shoes.

Mr. Nachibanga tells me that his company remains open to more opportunities to expand their product line and markets. He speaks confidently and is upbeat about the company’s future.

Mr. Nachibanga explains that what distinguishes his shoe manufacturing company from the rest on the local market is their consistency in providing durable and affordable footwear for their different customers’ needs. “We have so far acquired more machinery for our enterprise and we hope to upscale our production to meet the growing demand from our customers” he says.

Asked about the government’s recent creation of the new Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Mr. Nachibanga explains that the idea is brilliant as this will encourage more SMEs like himself to contribute to local employment creation and economic growth.

However, in addition to the creation of the new ministry of SME, Mr. Nachibanga hopes that the new government will quickly step up efforts to create an enabling environment for more local entrepreneurs to have access to capital, technological assistance and also market facilitation for more local SMEs to thrive.