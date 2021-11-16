ANGRY RESIDENTS RISE AGAINST DOCTOR, STAFF AT KALENE MISSION HOSPITAL AFTER DEATH OF PATIENT

Ikelenge ~ Tue, 16 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Angry residents in Ikelenge District of North-Western Province have reportedly risen against a named Doctor and staff at Kalene Mission Hospital following the death of a patient.

This comes after the family to the deceased accused the said doctor of handling the patient with negligence.

Both verbal and physical violence between the affected parties is reported to have occurred as a result of the matter in question.

Meanwhile, the incident has angered the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ).

In a statement issued to the media today, the Council’s Senior Public Relations Officer Terry Musonda disclosed that HPCZ working with other authorities is investigating the matter.

Musonda said the Council is putting into consideration both the alleged negligent behaviour and the violence against health personnel by the community.

He explained that all patients have rights as well as responsibilities when they visit health facilities adding that all health practitioners equally enjoy certain rights which he said must be respected at all times.

“Among the responsibilities of a patient are to respect health practitioners and desist from any form of physical or verbal abuse against health practitioners. In the same manner, health practitioners are expected to be professional and abide by the Code of Ethics and other guidelines within their practice,” he said.

“HPCZ would like to urge members of the public and health practitioners to adhere to the Patients’ Rights Charter and National Healthcare Standards to ensure quality in healthcare.”