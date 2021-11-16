FRIEND DRAGS LUSAMBO TO COURT OVER K228, 000 DEBT

Lusaka ~ Tue, 16 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has been sued in the Ndola High Court by his close friend Clifford Kasonde over a K228, 000 debt.

Mr Lusambo allegedly borrowed over K100, 000 from Mr Kasonde in 2019.

He also owes his friend outstanding rentals and repair costs for a property in Ndola.

In a statement of claim filed in court, Mr Kasonde said the Kabushi Lawmaker in or about December 2019 approached him to borrow the sum of K150, 000 payable on or before June 2020.

He said Mr Lusambo pledged to give him bare land belonging so as construct a shop and carry out his business after failing to pay him.

Mr Kasonde also alleged that Mr Lusambo requested on or about the same time to lease his property in Hillcrest extension, house number 8037 that, on behalf of Susan Sambwe, his employee who was also attached to his political office as staff.

He said that at the time, Mr Lusambo’s employee and political agent was vacating Kasonde’s property, she left outstanding rentals in the sum of K50, 000 and caused damage to his property.

Mr Kasonde allege that he was made to incur costs of repairing the leased property to the tune of K28, 000 and that the Lawmaker was indebted to him to the total amount of K228, 000, which he neglected.

He said despite numerous appeals to Mr Lusambo to settle the amount owed, his pleas had not been met with any positive action from the Lawmaker.

“Because of the same, I have suffered financial stress and inconvenience,” he said.

Mr Kasonde further called on the court to order Mr Lusambo and compel him to immediately pay him.