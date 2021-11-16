MARCOPOLO TILES AMONG 6 ZAMBIAN COMPANIES TAKING PART IN INTRA-AFRICA TRADE FAIR

Durban ~ Tue, 16 Nov 2021

Six Zambian companies are among several businesses from across the globe that are participating at this year’s Intra-Africa Trade Fair being held in Durban, South Africa.

President Haikainde Hichilema attended the official opening ceremony graced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and was also one of the guest speakers at the event.

Delivering his speech, President Hichilema expressed happiness for participating in the official opening of the event.

He said the Fair was important as Africa was progressing towards a Continental Free Trade Area which was important to the development of individual countries

President Hichilema said Zambia was looking forward to the opportunities that would rise through trade and investment.

The President also took time to tour the exhibition center at the Durban International Convention Center.

Among Heads of State that were present are President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi who is also SADC chairman, President Emerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe , Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obassanjo and President of People’s Republic of Zanziba Ussein Mwinyi

The Zambian companies have six business interests that include energy, agriculture, telecoms and manufacturing. These are ZCCZ, Kafue Gorge Training Centre, Lusaka Telecoms, Marcopolo Tiles, Plant Agrichem Services and Stenson Industries Metalco.

The IATF is a key single markeet event for goods and services across 55 countries aimed at boosting trade and investment.

The international trade indaba will run from 15th to 21st November and attracted over one thousand (1000) delegates.

This is according to a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria, Mrs Naomi Nyawali.