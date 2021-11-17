Education without Borders: Building an energy bridge from Russia to Africa

The popularity of energy education is growing all over the world today, which creates a strong demand for new and fresh personnel. In this regard, more and more platforms are available to provide opportunities for young people’s education and multilateral cooperation in this area.

The African continent is no exception. Today, over 17,000 students from the African continent study in Russian universities to become top specialists in the nuclear field. How can you choose the best place to study nuclear and why is the field so popular among African students? To answer these questions, we gathered information from Rosatom partner universities and got a wonderful opportunity to talk to Director of Rosatom’s Educational Projects Dr.Valery Karezin on the importance of multilateral cooperation in the field of energy education.

Rosatom stands for the development of nuclear education without borders all over the world.

“African students today can get higher education in nuclear specialties at 18 universities which Rosatom cooperates with. Among them there are National Nuclear Research UniversityMEPhI, Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU), Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS), Moscow Power Engineering University, Nizhny Novgorod State Technical University, Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology, etc.”, mentioned Valery Karezin.

Each of the above universities has its own specifics.

MEPhI provides a unique opportunity to see the work of nuclear industry live through the organization of practical training at Rosatom enterprises and Training centers. One of them is the International Training Center that has been established at the branch of the MEPhI in Obninsk.

Tomsk Polytechnic University provides an opportunity to practice at a research reactor and a cyclotron. NUST MISIS specializes in new materials, Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology specializes in chemistry and chemical technology programs.

Rosatom supports the development of contemporary academicprograms not only in nuclear, but also in related areas, such as nuclear medicine, decommissioning, emergency response and others academic programs aimed at achieving sustainable development goals.

“All programs correspond to the current level of technology and production in the Russian nuclear industry and global technological trends. During their study at Russian engineering universities students get a unique opportunity to master advanced nuclear technologies that comply with the principles of ensuring nuclear and radiation safety”, said Dr. Karezin.

“In order to develop practical skills international students do their practical internships at Rosatom enterprises and Training centers. The platform for practical training is determined depending on the project where the current student is planning to work for (Center of Nuclear Science and Technology /Nuclear Power Plant (NPP)). It could be Rosatom Training center in Obninsk, Volgodonsk NPP, Novovoronezh NPP, and other enterprises, stated Dr. Karezin.

Choosing the right path

Applicants from African countries learn about the possibilities to get nuclear education in Russia through a set of activities, which Rosatom conducts in close cooperation with RUDNUniversity as a coordinator of the project in Africa and Rosatom partner universities

“Information about the Rosatom partner universities can be found within the framework of the international educational exhibitions, Rosatom lectures on peaceful use of nuclear technologies and the annual Russia-Africa Youth Forum”, confirmed Valery Karezin.

These events held as open lectures for university students orthe developing lessons about the role of atomic technologies in the world for schoolchildren both online and off line are aimed to support Rosatom partner universities in promoting the academic programs they offer.

So, 22 events in 20 African countries (Algeria, Ghana, Egypt, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, the Republic of South Africa, Burundi, Mali, Tunisia, Sudan, Tanzania) with the audience of over 3300 participants in 2020 and over 2000 participants in 2021 were held.

The Russia-Africa Youth Forum is the event dedicated to search for new forms of cooperation in the field of sustainable development of African countries through the promotion of nuclear education that discovers the potential of young people in high-tech fields of science and technology to be applied in their home countries.

In 2020, the First Youth Forum was successfully held with the participation of 42 African countries (more than 450 participants) hosted by RUDN University and the University of Rwanda. On November 23, 2021, the Second Youth Forum “Russia – Africa: Engineering Education for Sustainable Development” is to be held online.

The ALLS success formula: adapting, learning languages, socializing

When international students enter Russian universities, they face two important stages: adaptation, which occurs in the first three weeks at the university, and socialization, which lasts throughout the entire period of study.

Rosatom supports MEPhI Nuclear Research University in developing the activities aimed at international students’ successful adaptation, integration, and socialization in Russia.

Besides, other Russian universities also pay much attention to the students’ adaptation. TPU, for example, organizes Days of African culture, where students have the opportunity to tell about their cultural traditions in a festive atmosphere through dances, songs, and national cuisine and provides the Russian languages adaptation course.

Russian universities provide African students with the opportunity to find a job on campus. This allows students to feel more comfortable and successfully integrate into the University environment. Besides, international students create their own communities at the Universities, where they help newcomers solve emerging everyday issues.

One of the Rosatom projects for international students is the Ambassadors of Russian Nuclear Education project implemented since 2020. The Ambassadors are the most active international students from the Rosatom partner universities who organize students’ events, talk about their personal experience of studying in Russia, life in the Russian cities, and cultural peculiarities. In addition, the Ambassadors participate in major international events (for example, the industry scientific and practical conference “TEAM”, the forum in Sochi “Russia-Africa”; lectures in Rosatom partner countries for schoolchildren and students).

In 2021, 12 students from African countries are participating in the project: 2 students from Nigeria, 2 students from Rwanda, 4 students from Ghana, 1 student from Zambia, 1 student from Uganda, and 2 students from Egypt.

Knowledge is the key

African students have a chance to get nuclear higher education in Russia for free if they apply for the Russian Government scholarships at Future-in-Russia.com. To get the scholarship it is required to pass the tests in mathematics and physics conducted by Rosatom partner universities.Applicants should have a good educational background to study in nuclear and related areas.

After finishing their studies at Russian universities, students are successfully employed in their home countries for the implementation of the national nuclear programs.

Education has no borders. And even though Russia and Africa are more than a thousand kilometers apart, there is a strong energy bridge that connects them. Not only to ensure the achievement of sustainable development goals, but to provide best opportunities for future generations.