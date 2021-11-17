EX-CONVICT JAILED TWO YEARS FOR ‘DISPLAYING’ MANHOOD TO PUPILS AT KASAMA GIRLS SCHOOL

Kasama ~ Wed, 17 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Kasama Magistrates Court has sentenced a 38-year-old ex-convict of Nakonde district in Muchinga Province to two years in jail with hard labour for indecent curiosity while masturbating to female pupils of Kasama Girls Secondary School.

Facts of the matter are that on 8th November, 2021, Simwanza stood on an anthill outside the school wall fence and started calling the girls who were inside the school premises by a hand gesture while showing off his manhood but the pupils

ignored him by running for their safety.

It was at this point that the girls rushed to inform the school authority and the security guards about what Simwanza was doing.

The school authorities then rushed to the anthill and apprehended Simwanza.

In mitigation, the ex-convict pleaded with the Court to exercise leniency on him stating that he recently finished serving a prison sentence.

However, Magistrate Joe Samboko says that he has heard the plea, therefore a two-year sentence with hard labour slapped on the ex-convict was appropriate.

Simwanza is serving his prison sentence at Milima Correctional Facility in Kasama district of Northern Province.