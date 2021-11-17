POLICE OFFICER TELLS COURT HE FAILED TO ARREST LUSAMBO IN 2019 BECAUSE HE WAS MINISTER

Lusaka ~ Wed, 17 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 59-year-old police officer has told the Luanshya Magistrate Court how he failed to arrest and detain Bowman Lusambo because he was a sitting Minister in 2019.

In this matter, Mr Lusambo is alleged to have assaulted two National Democratic Congress (NDC) members namely Mr Stanley Musukwa and Ms Mary Musonda on 11th April, 2019.

The PF Kabushi Member of Parliament is charged with two counts of Unlawful wounding and Assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm contrary to Section 248 Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up for continued trial, Mr Charles Musamba, Mpatamato Police officer in charge said he refused to listen to instructions from the former Lusaka Province Minister.

“On 11 April 2019, I was assigned by commander to report at 24:00 hours and do general patrols that was the time of the Roan Parliamentary by-elections. On that day, we had officers that were patrolling the elections. We did the patrols in all polling stations, with other officers. Around 02:45 hours while at the station, I heard some noise outside, then I went outside and stood at the veranda to check what was happening, later on I just saw two people coming, the other one was Honorable (Bowman) Lusambo, with three people whom Lusambo was instructing to move and enter the police,” Musamba said.

Mr Musamba explained that the ‘Bulldozer’ instructed the trio to enter while he was carrying a black bag.

He said Mr Lusambo then reported to the officers that he had found three people with offensive weapons.

“….he then opened the bag and removed the weapons and other staff and handed them to the officer on shift. The three people whom he had come with, where made to seat in the front office. Those people looked injured and blood was oozing from the heard others from the hands, but the three disputed, they stated that it was Mr. Bowman Lusambo who attacked them with the other guy who was with Mr. Lusambo, attacked in section 27. They were quite injured when I saw them,” he narrated.

He testified that one of the other members who was injured was missing.

“The three stated that one of their friends was serious injured and was missing from the scene of attack. I disputed to put them in custody as demanded by Mr. Lusambo, because they needed medical attention. I refused entirely to put them in custody. Seeing the seriousness of the injuries, I went outside to look for transport to ensure that they are taken to Roan General hospital to be attended to.”

“Then after they were taken to the hospital, I came back to the office. I insisted that the other person who was with Honourable Lusambo be detained pending Investigations,” he said.

Mr Musamba said it was very difficult for him to arrest and detain a sitting Minister.

“Honorable Lusambo was a sitting Minister and there are procedures to detain senior government officials that need to be followed. If the seniors and the superiors will guide on how to arrest them.”

Trial in the matter before resident Magistrate Chiluba Kalutwa continues.