OVER-SPEEDING BMW KILLS FEMALE PEDESTRIAN IN LUSAKA’S MAHOPO

Lusaka ~ Wed, 17 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Female Pedestrain identified as Agness Siabene aged 40 of BMB near Mahopo Compound has died on the spot after she was hit by an unregistered BMW 320i along Shantumbu road.

The accident happened on today around 07:20 hours in Mahopo area when the driver identified as Daniel Mwansa, aged 24, lost control of the motor vechicle due to excessive speed and hit into the pedestrian.

The driver has been detained and yet to be charged for causing death by dangerous driving and the motor vechicle has been impounded.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited in the University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial,” police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has stated.