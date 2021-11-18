‘BUY ZAMBIA’ SHOULD BE ON OUR LIPS DAILY – HH

Lusaka ~ Thur, 18 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Buy Zambia should be on our lips every morning and before we go to bed, President Hakainde Hichilema has told citizens.

President Hichilema reiterated government’s commitment to supporting the manufacturing industry in the country.

Speaking when he graced the Economic Transformation Conference and Business Expo in Lusaka today, the Head of State the New Dawn Administration will lower the cost of doing businesses.

He stressed that Zambians voted him into power to offer opportunities.

“We are in government today to offer opportunities to our people. In a country as rich as ours, our people our people are deprived, poverty….we were selected from the 16 candidates because we will be able to turn our economy,” he said.

“We were put in office to be able to create resources….so we can grow the economy. Coronavirus has taught us something, nobody ever knew that it doesn’t matter how much money you have. Because the pandemic one day may come and may not allow you to take a flight to India for specialist treatment. So local capacity is crucial. Otherwise any small shock, any small unknown situation arising could take us down, either in businesses or the health sector.”

President Hichilema said there is need to check the issues prohibiting growth in the manufacturing sector.

He stressed that the country has a rare opportunity for government to realign the basics for common interest.

The Head of State charged that some people want to into government for different reasons.

“How is that those in government couldn’t see what I was seeing? Over the years I got to understand that…..many people go into government for different reasons. Sometimes they just don’t have the skills to understand the importance of an investment and how critical it is for a government like us to create jobs,” he said.

“This government would like you to sale everything you have produced including that which you haven’t produced. This government is going to support manufacturers to actualise its promises, its commitments. But we have to do it in an organised way. I appointed one minister first, the Minister of Finance. That was a signal that the economy was number one priority. So minister of Finance was the only Minister for one or two weeks.”

Meanwhile, the President told manufactures that he doesn’t need them to trust his administration but from them to work with government.

He said the provisions in the budget “that you may actually not like where not intended to you and your business, if they are there. The provisions that we put that you like were actually intended for you to like them. What is my message here? My message is let us start working as a partnership.”