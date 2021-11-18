GOVT DISSOLVES STATUTORY BOARDS AND COMMITTEES AT TOURISM MINISTRY

Lusaka ~ Thur, 18 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

GOVERNMENT has with immediate effect dissolved statutory boards and committees under the ministry of tourism.

The boards disolved include the Zambia Tourism Agency, National Museums Board, Hostels Board of Management, Wildlife Management Licencing Committe, Tourism and Enterprise Authorization and Licencing, Tourism Development Fund Committe and Hotel Managers Registration Council.

Tourism minister, Rodney Sikumba said in a statement that to this effect, appointments to serve on the respective boards and committees are revoked.

“This is in exercise of the powers vested in me as minister of tourism and in line with established laws,” he said.

Mr. Sikumba has thanked the chairpersons and members of the outgoing boards and committees for the services rendered to the nation during their tenure of office.