HANDA RESOURCES CARRYING OUT MINING OPERATIONS IN MY AREA WITHOUT CONSENT – CHIEF

Lusaka ~ Thur, 18 Nov 2021

SENIOR Chief Sailunga, Kelvin Mulunda, says Handa Resources Limited is carrying out mining operations in his chiefdom without his consent.

This is contained in the chief’s application to be joined to the case in which Terra Metals and directors Mumena Mushinge, Katambi Bulawayo and Brian Chisala have sued Zamsort Limited and Handa Resources Limited over Kalaba Mine in Mwinilunga.

The traditional leader has asked to be joined to the proceedings as an interested party.

The senior chief of the Lunda people of Mwinilunga complained that Handa Resource’s mining operations were a violation of his rights as the traditional leader and custodian of land.

In an affidavit in support of summons for joinder, Sailunga said sometime in 2002 the second plaintiff (Mushinge) indicated to his predecessor that he had been granted a mining exploration licence over an area that fell within his chiefdom.

He said Mushinge requested for consent to carry out exploration activities in his chiefdom.

Sailunga said his predecessor (late senior chief Sailunga) agreed with Mushinge and his company, Zamsort, that in exchange for the right to mine in his area, the company would undertake several projects within the chiefdom including rehabilitation of the road, building of a school and clinic as well as cash annuity.

Sailunga said in the affidavit filed in the Kabwe High Court civil registry that pursuant to the agreement, Zamsort began constructing a leach plant to process the ore that was to be mined.

“That the second plaintiff and his company, the first defendant herein, despite undertaking several mining activities however did not fulfill the promises made to my predecessor and my chiefdom at large much to our detriment,” reads the affidavit. “That as a result of failure to fulfill the said promises by the first defendant, I was constrained to withdraw my consent granted to the first defendant.”

Sailunga said in May 2021, owing to the current case, he came to learn that Mushinge and other directors had sold their shares in Zamsort, who indicated that it was supposed to continue with the agreement insofar as the development of the chiefdom was concerned.

“That after further consultation between my royal establishment and the first defendant (Zamsort), it was resolved to restore the mining consent to the first defendant and I subsequently rescinded my revocation,” Sailunga said. “That it has since come to my attention that even though I restored the first defendant’s consent to conduct mining operations in my kingdom, there is in fact, a 3rd party, the 2nddefendant herein (Handa Resources Limited) who also purports to have the rights to and has in fact has been conducting mining operations in my chiefdom as they have brought on site various rigs, drills and other equipment with which they have been conducting mining operations.”

Sailunga said Handa’s mining operations in his chiefdom were without his consent and were therefore a violation of his rights as traditional leader and the custodian of land rights over which his chiefdom extended.

He prayed that the resolution of the historical matters between him and Terra Metals, Muchinge, Bulawayo and Chisala, and Zamsort, and mining by Handa Resources without his consent are best resolved in the current matter as opposed to him commencing a fresh action.

The Kabwe High Court last month stopped Zamsort and Handa Resources Limited from transferring ownership of property rights over Kalaba Minining belonging to Terra Metals Limited to another investor.

This is according to an exparte order of interim injunction to prevent alienation of property and appointing receiver pending determination of the matter granted to Terra metals Limited shareholders Mushinge, Bulawayo and Chisala by judge Kelvin Limbani.