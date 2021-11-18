KAMBWILI PRAISES BALLY ON CHOICE OF CHIEF JUSTICE

Lusaka ~ Thur, 18 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF presidential hopeful Chishimba Kambwili says the opposition political party will not condemn everything the New Dawn Government will do but praise good things in the name of offering checks and balances.

Mr Kambwili has since congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema over his nomination of State Counsel Mumba Malila for the position of Chief Justice.

“Well done President Hichilema. The choice of Justice Dr. Mumba Malila is a right one for the Office of Chief Justice of Zambia. I have personally worked with Justice Malila when he was Attorney General under President Michael Sata, he is an excellent Lawyer, an excellent individual, very professional and one who cannot be interfered with. Welldone President Hichilema and congratulations Mumba Malila,” Mr Kambwili said.

He stated that Dr. Malila’s hardwork and his resilience in being a professional would always take him to higher heights.

“I knew that one day you will be Chief Justice of the Republic of Zambia, you deserve it my brother, you deserve it my colleague, you deserve it my friend, God bless you and please go and clean up the judiciary,” he said.

Mr Kambwili said Zambians were looking up to him now and that they had every confidence that the judiciary would no longer be a judiciary that would be condemned because he was a man of integrity.

“Once again, welldone President Hichilema, Mumba Malila is the right choice,” Mr Kambwili said.