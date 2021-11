Lusaka ~ Thur, 18 Nov 2021

The opposition PF through its Central Committee has concluded its postmortem into the loss of power to the UPND in the August 12, 2021 General Election.

PF Chairperson for Information and publicity Raphael Nakacinda says the report has revealed that the party had become detouched, arrogant and pompous to the citizens.

Mr. Nakacinda says the report has also revealed that indiscipline, cadrism coupled with hooliganism greatly contributed to the down fall of the party.