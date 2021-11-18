LUSAKA WIFE BEHIND DEATH OF KABWATA MP, SHE WAS DRIVING AT HIGH SPEED – POLICE

Lusaka ~ Thur, 18 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 39-year-old Lusaka woman identified as Jane Mwale was the driver of the BMW which has killed Kabwata MP Levy Mkandawire at the gate to his house, police have confirmed.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has stated that Jane’s husband, Mr Alick Jetta Kalengo, was also on the vehicle at the time of the accident that has left many Zambians in shock.

“Police have recorded a Fatal Road Traffic accident which occurred today 18th November, 2021 at 12:45 hours at the gate of plot number 34 along Chalata road woodlands extension.Involved was a Toyota Ist registration number ALX 2038 which was driven by Honourable Levy Mkandawire Member of Parliament for kabwata Constituency aged 60 who sustained head injuries, fractured right leg and died on the way to University Teaching Hospital. Also involved was a BMW X5 registration number ALM 5955 which had its front part extensively damaged whilst being driven by F/Jane Mwale aged 39 of plot number 32 Chalata road woodlands extension who sustained unknown injuries,” Mr Hamoonga stated. “On board of the same vehicle was the husband to the driver M/Kalengo Jetta Alick aged 57 who complained of a headache whilst the driver was not found at the scene when officers visited it. The accident occurred when the second vehicle (BMW) which was approaching from East towards West was moving at an excessive speed and in the process the driver lost control of the vehicle before hitting into a stationary Toyota Ist whose driver had disembarked with a view of opening the gate.”

Due to the impact, the IST was forced to move forward and squeezed Mr Mkandawire against the perimeter wall and one pillar fell on him.

“Investigations to establish the whereabouts of the driver have been instituted,” Mr Hamoonga stated.