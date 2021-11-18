MKANDAWIRE’S DEATH IS PAINFUL, CRIES SUNDAY CHANDA

Lusaka ~ Thur, 18 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Kanchibiya PF member of parliament Sunday Chanda has expressed shock and sadness at the death of Kabwata UPND MP Levy Mkandawire.

Mr Mkandawire was hit by a speeding car outside his house when he was in the process of opening the gate.

”On behalf of the people of Kanchibiya Constituency, and on my own behalf, I wish to pass my deepest condolences to the family of the late Hon Levy Mkandawire, Member of Parliament for Kabwata Constituency. Indeed the house has lost a colleague and brother,” Mr Chanda stated.

He said from his interactions with Mr Mkandawire at Parliament, he struck him as a gentleman, down to earth individual who looked forward to serving the people of Kabwata Constituency to the best of his abilities.

“This is a painful death and Zambia Police must be given the space to carry out thorough investigations into this matter. My prayers go out to the Mkandawire family, the people of Kabwata Constituency and his political family- the United Party for National Development (UPND),” Mr Chanda stated.

“May the Soul of Hon Mkandawire Rest in Peace.”