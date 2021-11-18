POLYGAMIST COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER KILLING SECOND WIFE

Chipata ~ Thur, 18 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 35-year-old man of Chipata’s Wayaka area has committed suicide after he allegedly murdered his second wife following marital dispute.

Misheck Mwanza was found dead in the early hours of yesterday.

Acting Eastern Province Police commanding officer Davis Simwanza said prior to his death, Mr Mwanza took the children of his second wife to his first wife and told her that he was going to spend a night at the second wife’s house.

Mr Simwanza said later, the police went to search the house of Mr Mwanza’s second wife when she was reported missing but it was locked from outside.

He said police forced their way in and found the body of Mwanza’s second wife in the house.

Mr Simwanza said Police suspect that Mr Mwanza could be the one who killed his second wife because he was the last person who was with her.

Mr Simwanza said Mr Mwanza is alleged to have committed suicide after he realized that he had committed a serious offence.

He said Police investigations revealed that the couple had serious marital disputes that led to a separation.

Mr Simwanza said both bodies have been deposited to Chipata Central hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

He said Police have since instituted investigations into the two cases.