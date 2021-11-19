CHOMA BUSINESSMAN GOES IN 12 MONTHS FOR MISLEADING ACC OFFICER

Choma ~ Fri, 19 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Choma Magistrates Court has sentenced a 33-year-old businessman of Monze in Southern Province to 12 Months’ imprisonment with hard labour for misleading an officer of the Anti-Corruption Commission contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Principal Resident Magistrate Idah Phiri-Mupemo yesterday found Mayambu Chilala of Manungu Compound in Monze guilty of knowingly misleading an Officer of the ACC contrary to Section 63 (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012 and sentenced him accordingly.

Chilala was arrested by the Commission during a surveillance operation in which he was found to be impersonating a police officer and receiving money from a named Choma resident after promising her employment in the Zambia Police Service.

During an interview with officers from the Commission, it was discovered that he had given false information to the officers by stating that his name was Webster Chilala, when it was infact his brother’s name.

He later confessed that his real name was actually Mayambu Chilala and not Webster Chilala.

His sentence is with effect from 18th July 2021, the date of his arrest. The case in which he pretended to be a police officer and corruptly received money is ongoing.

This is according to a statement issued by ACC spokesperson Queen K Chibwe.