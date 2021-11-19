HIGH COURT UPHOLDS ELECTION OF KASENENGWA PF MP

Chipata ~ Fri, 19 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Chipata High Court has upheld the election of Kasenengwa PF Member of Parliament Philimon Twasa.

Lusaka Judge Mwila Kombe dismissed a petition against Mr Twasa by losing UPND candidate Beauty Undi-Phiri.

Ms Undi-Phiri alleged that Mr Twasa while in the company of the immediate past Kasenengwa District Commissioner distributed bags of mealie meal to the voters.

She alleged that the first respondent used hate speech against UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and herself during the campaigns.

But judge Kombe dismissed the petition on account that the petitioner failed to prove the case against the first respondent to the required standard.

Mr Twasa said justice has prevailed over the matter.

He says he will now focus on his parliamentary duties and serving the people of Kasenengwa.

Meanwhile Ms Undi-Phiri was not before court when judgement was passed.