RUDN University to host second Youth Forum

“Russia-Africa: Nuclear Education for Sustainable Development”

On November 23 at 11:00 Moscow time, the second Youth Forum “Russia-Africa: Nuclear Education for Sustainable Development” will be held at Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia in a distance format. The organizers of the second Youth Forum are the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia and the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation.

The main topic of the event will be the search for new forms of cooperation in the field of sustainable development of African countries through the promotion of nuclear education. The participants will discuss a number of issues related to the training of highly qualified personnel in the field of nuclear technologies for African countries, such as the introduction of new educational technologies in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the development of international relations and academic ties.

The forum will include the plenary session and 5 thematic discussions (“Nuclear Education”, “Energy”, “Agriculture”, “Ecology”, “Nuclear medicine today and tomorrow”), which will begin at 13:00 Moscow time. During these sessions the participants will be able to communicate with each other, share experience and gain practical knowledge from leading experts in the field of nuclear education. This will make it possible to realize the potential of young people in high-tech fields of science and technology in the countries of their residence and thereby contribute to the development of joint business projects.

The honored guests of the forum arerepresentatives of diplomatic missions of African countries and Russia, government bodies of the Russian Federation, the Russian Academy of Sciences, flagship universities of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and youth scientific and educational communities of African countries.

To register in the event, please fill in the form via link: www.ru-africa.ru