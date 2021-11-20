HH AND WIFE OFF TO BOTSWANA FOR CHILDREN’S RIGHTS MEETING

Lusaka ~ Sat, 20 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema and his wife Mutinta have left for Botswana to attend a meeting whose central focus is children’s rights.

Whilst in Botswana, President Hichilema will also hold bilateral talks with his fellow Heads of State and discuss trade and investment in areas of Zambia exporting, among others, agricultural products.

“With my wife Mutinta, we have left for Botswana to attend a meeting whose central focus is children’s rights. While in office, we will ensure that children are protected and given maximum support to attain their full potential,” President Hichilema posted on his Facebook page.

“Whilst in Botswana, we will hold bilateral talks with leaders from neighbouring countries and discuss issues of mutual interest.

Top on the agenda is expediting trade and investment opportunities in areas of agriculture exports. Each step we make, we are conscious of the need to create jobs and business opportunities for Zambians.”