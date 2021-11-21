JEALOUS CHIPATA MAN WHO COMMITTED SUICIDE AFTER MURDERING SECOND WIFE DIDN’T WANT HER TO ENGAGE IN BUSINESS

Chipata ~ Sun, 21 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

It has been revealed that the 36-year-old Chipata man who committed suicide murdered his second wife after they differed over her engagement in business.

Misheck Mwanza of Wayaka Section in Masupe ward committed suicide after he allegedly strangled his second wife Edith Nyoni to death.

Speaking during burial on Saturday Wayaka Section chairperson Davison Zulu said the couple had some marital disputes.

Mr Zulu said Mr Mwanza was against his wife’s engagement in business.

He said the couple was even on separation due to the misunderstanding.

According to acting Eastern Province police Commanding officer Davis Simwanza, Mr Mwanza hanged himself in the early hours on Wednesday.

The police suspect that Mr Mwanza decided to take his life after killing his second wife.

Masupe ward councillor Johnstone Silungwe appealed to family members to remain united and see how they can keep the children that have been left behind.

Some cyclists and riders that were working with Mr Mwanza were part of the funeral procession.